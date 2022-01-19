Karbala: Final stages of Hussaini holy shrine development

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Atabat Reconstruction Committee announced the completion of the construction of a concrete structure in the courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A) in Karbala.

Mohammad Jalal Maab said: “With the efforts of executive agents, the support of charities, and the cooperation of the Hussain shrine administrators, the concrete structure of the first phase of the development project was completed. This extensive project with the aim to provide service to the pilgrims entered the joinery and facility construction phase.”

He mentioned the creation of a suitable pilgrimage space and welfare and service facilities for pilgrims as the main objectives of this project: the shrines area now holds open-space, library, museum, and restaurant.

He stated that the special geographical location of this project has created a valuable spiritual chance for the benefactors and lovers of Ahl al Bayt (A.S) to participate in the development of the holy shrine. Saying: “The courtyard of Lady Zainab (S.A) is located between Imam Hussain’s (A.S) tent and the holy shrine, the same location as the Zainabieh hill. The new building of Tal Zainabieh with a beautiful architecture worthy of pilgrims is being constructed next to this symbolic hill.”

The head of the Atabat Committee continued: ” The sanctuary of Hazrat Ali Akbar (A.S) with an area of ​​about 2800 square meters is also under construction on the ground floor of the courtyard of Lady Zainab (A.S). It is one of the pilgrimage spaces of this large project.”

