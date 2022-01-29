Samerra: Construction of holy crypt of Imam Zaman’s (A.J) windows

SHAFAQNA: “The construction of the window of the holy crypt of Imam Zaman (A.S), which is an honor for the religious people of the Markazi province, is in its final stage,” Zamani Nejad, the project manager of the Atabat committee in Markazi province, Iran stated.

He added: “In the process of making this window, various arts such as carpentry, bending, engraving, woodcarving, inlaying, ball and tube casting, machining, silver, and gold plating, calligraphy, and enameling with dimensions of 3 meters high and 2.5 meters width for each window are used.”

Zamani Nejad stated: “The project of creating two windows of the holy crypt of Imam Zaman (A.J) was handed over to the Markazi province with the focus on Zarandieh city, and of course, due to the spread of COVID-19, the work was put to a halt for some time.”

He added: “The previous windows of the crypt, which were made of wood and had been rebuilt and repaired as much as possible due to wear and tear, remain in place, and these two new windows of the crypt are installed at a certain distance in the new location.”

