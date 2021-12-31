SHAFAQNA- The largest Muslim convention in Canada ​was held virtually on 25-26th September 2020.

Reviving the Islamic Spirit (RIS), which has a storied presence in Toronto, ​ran from Saturday, December 25th to Sunday, December 26th and feature​d​ well-known speakers from around the world addressing this year’s convention theme, “The Making of a Better World: Balancing Self and Society.”

​Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leaders of Canada’s opposition parties, Erin O’Toole of the Conservative Party and Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party addressed the convention and dealt with the issue of Islamophobia and other forms of hate.

This year’s presenters included an impressive list of world-renowned scholars and speakers such as, Maulana Tariq Jameel, Imam Zaid Shakir, Imam Siraj Wahhaj, Dr. Abdal Hakim Murad, Sister Dalia Mogahed, Ustadha Ieasha Prime, Dr. Yasir Qadhi and others. A number of renowned artists also participate​d​ virtually including, Native Deen, Raihan, InTeam and Ar Rayyan, according to IQRA.

The theme of the convention also discusses rising anti-Muslim hate in Canada.

“Muslims in Canada witnessed the horrific attack that left four individuals – three generations – of a single Muslim family dead in the city of London, Ontario. The fallout from that tragedy ricocheted around the world and was a wakeup call to elected officials and decent law abiding citizens to become vigilante against a growing tide of hate-mongers.”

I also strongly believe that there is a collective responsibility that all of us share to fight hate because hate is like a fire that once we allow it to take hold, it spreads and it spreads consuming everyone,” he added. “So it is all of our collective responsibility to stand up against all forms of hate, if it is Islamophobia, or hate based on someone’s gender or the color of their skin or any of the identifiers that make them who they are”, About Islam reported.