Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque with presence of 50,000 Palestinians

Thousands of Palestinians attended Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday.

According to the report, this happened while the Israelis had been implementing strict security measures around Al-Aqsa Mosque since this Friday morning.

Despite strict security measures, the Palestinians were present at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israelis were unable to confront them.

In this regard, the Quds Islamic Endowment Organization announced in a statement that 50,000 people attended Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque today.

