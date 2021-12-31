Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque with presence of 50,000 Palestinians

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/577CDD32-C388-42C1-866D-B526D10E2F83.jpeg 480 855 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2021-12-31 21:26:222021-12-31 21:26:22Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque with presence of 50,000 Palestinians
SHAFAQNA- 50,000 Palestinian worshipers attended Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque today.
Thousands of Palestinians attended Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday.
According to the report, this happened while the Israelis had been implementing strict security measures around Al-Aqsa Mosque since this Friday morning.
Despite strict security measures, the Palestinians were present at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israelis were unable to confront them.
In this regard, the Quds Islamic Endowment Organization announced in a statement that 50,000 people attended Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque today.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
