Turki al-Faisal warns of demographic imbalance in Persian Gulf

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Turki al-Faisal, the head of Saudi Arabia’s intelligence service, warned of an existential threat to the Gulf states.

“Some Gulf states are suffering from a kind of demographic imbalance, and this is an alarm for future comprehensive national challenges, and we in the Cooperation Council are responsible to work hard to complete the existing integration process and strive for full integration,” he said.

He also called for a serious review of the policies of the Arab countries in all sectors in order to make the citizens of those countries return the benefits to the Arab nations and strengthen their national identity.

However, a remarkable and warning phrase in Turki al-Faisal’s speech is what he said about turning the people of the Persian Gulf countries into a minority in their countries, where he said: “If the policies of the past decades continue, we will undoubtedly one day be a minority in our countries, as a result of which our very existence will be endangered, so economic development must be linked to the demographic structure, and this requires new attitudes and effective policies in science, education, culture building, training and rehabilitation.”

The former head of the Saudi intelligence service said: “Identity is an innate sense of belonging to a group that has its own common language, religion, culture, civilization, history, geography and memory, but citizenship, which is a new and modern concept, is a systematic dependence on a country with known geographical borders, constitution, government, and material and spiritual rights and duties.”

Turki al-Faisal’s remarks in this regard seem to be more of a warning statement because he does not have any official position in his country.

Prince Faisal’s warnings in the context of concerns about the demographic structure of the Gulf states are not the first, as last year the Gulf Bank released a report on population imbalances in these countries due to an increase in the number of immigrants compared to their citizens.

