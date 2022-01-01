Iraqi PM: We regained regional and international position of Iraq in 2021

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi has reiterated his call for foreign troops to leave the country and be replaced by military advisers.

Al-Kazemi while congratulating the New Year and wishing a prosperous year for the Iraqi people tweeted: “Iraqis have faced great challenges with courage and perseverance, and they can build their future with unity, integrity and effort.” He added: “The government’s existence and legitimacy is based on the cohesion and unity of the people, but the anti-government groups make a living from conflict and the deterioration of affairs. Our nation deserves wise rule.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister continued: “The government succeeded in improving Iraq’s foreign relations and improving the regional atmosphere and returning Iraq to its regional and international importance and position.” “A year passed with all the sweetness and bitterness, and we presented an economic reform program that was praised by the domestic and international sectors; A plan which will be for the next five years,” he said.

Al-Kazemi said: “Last year was the year of the withdrawal of foreign forces and the replacement of military advisers with them to support Iraqi forces in the war against ISIS, especially after our forces succeeded in eliminating the main leaders of the ISIS terrorist group; Last year was a year when the people’s trust in government institutions and the democratic system was restored and the prospects for social dialogue were opened.

“Everywhere in the homeland, we must shake hands to prove that Iraq in 2022 and the following years is a workshop for investment, construction, development, culture, eradication of corruption and creating peace and stability,” he ended.

Happy new year.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English