What to do if bleeding starts in the mouth during Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about bleeding in the mouth during Salaat/Salaah/Namaz.

Question: What is the duty if during Salaat the mouth of the worshiper starts bleeding, for example due to tooth extraction?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Must not swallow the blood and if without swallowing the blood and without the clothes and the body becoming Najis (unclean) can continue performing Salaat, (then) there is no problem and the Salaat is correct.

