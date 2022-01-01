Over 28,500 children Killed in in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2021: UNICEF

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: More than 28,000 children were killed in conflicts between 2005 and 2021 in Afghanistan, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release on Friday.

The number of children killed in Afghanistan in the past 16 years accounts for 27 percent of all verified child casualties around the world, UNICEF said.

According to UNICEF, Afghanistan has the highest number of verified child casualties since 2005: “Afghanistan, for example, has the highest number of verified child casualties since 2005, at more than 28,500 – accounting for 27 percent of all verified child casualties globally,” the press release reads.

Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and northern Ethiopia are the places where children have paid a devastating price as armed conflict, inter-communal violence and insecurity continued, UNICEF said.

“Year after year, parties to conflict continue to demonstrate a dreadful disregard for the rights and wellbeing of children,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “Children are suffering, and children are dying because of this callousness. Every effort should be made to keep these children safe from harm.”

According to the statement, the UN has verified 266,000 cases of grave violations against children in more than 30 conflict situations across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America over the past 16 years. The statement says these are only the cases verified by UN-led monitoring and reporting mechanisms, meaning that the true figures may be far higher.

UNICEF says that so far there is no data available about grave violations against children in 2021, but in 2020, 26,425 grave violations against children were verified by the UN.

UNICEF has called on “all parties to conflict” to take concrete measures to protect children.

“Ultimately, children living through war will only be safe when parties to conflict take concrete action to protect them and stop committing grave violations,” said Fore. “As we approach the end of 2021, I call on all parties to conflict to end attacks against children, uphold their rights and strive for peaceful political resolutions to war.”