Top Middle East News Stories of 2021

SHAFAQNA- Middle East news cycle in 2021 was, just like in 2020, dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic. But there were other major events in region that hit headlines, from Persian Gulf Normalization to Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. Themedialine takes a look back at 10 of the biggest news stories over the last 12 months.

Persian Gulf Normalization

After boycotting Doha for more than three years, Gulf leaders signed a landmark agreement to end their blockade and ease the Qatar diplomatic crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt fully resumed ties with Qatar on January 5 after three and a half years during which they accused it of “sponsoring terrorism” because of its alleged rapprochement with Iran and its support for the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

The end of an era for Benyamin Netanyahu

The Israeli election in March produced what three previous rounds in the previous two years had failed to achieve: a new government headed by someone other than Binyamin Netanyahu. Naftali Bennett, leader of the right-wing Yamina party, succeeded in forming a governing coalition composed of several parties with radically opposed ideologies.

Suez Canal Obstruction

On March 28, at least 369 ships were left waiting, unable to pass through the canal. This blocked an estimated $9.6 billion worth of trade.

The Panamanian-flagged Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, got stuck in the Suez Canal blocking maritime traffic for six days, causing delays in the transport of goods and millions of dollars in losses in the artificial waterway, through which around 10% of world trade passes.

First Visit by a Pope to Iraq

Pope Francis made a historic three-day visit to Iraq on March 5-7, the first by a pontiff to the country. He brought a message of support for the Christian minority in the Arab country, which has suffered in recent years from the violence of the Islamic State terrorist group.

In addition to Baghdad, Francis visited the cities of Erbil, Mosul, Qaraqosh in the Nineveh Governorate, and the Plain of Ur, where tradition has it that Abraham, prophet of the three monotheistic religions, was born, and met with Iraq’s highest Shia Muslim authority, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Another Israel-Gaza War

A fierce 11-day war between Hamas and Israel killed more than 250 people in the Gaza Strip and left thousands without homes.

New President in Iran

Ebrahim Raisi, was inaugurated as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran on August 5.

Tunisian President Dissolves Parliament

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced on July 25 that he would resort to Article 80 of the 2014 constitution, which authorizes him to take “exceptional measures” in the event of an “imminent danger” to the country. Accordingly, he announced the dismissal of the prime minister and the freezing of parliament.

Taliban Retake Control of Afghanistan

After two decades of military involvement in Afghanistan in what was America’s longest war, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan amid a chaotic US withdrawal. On August 15, Taliban fighters stormed the capital Kabul, shortly after the president of Afghanistan and his close advisers fled. Washington claims that its goal wasn’t to get rid of the Taliban but rather to eliminate al-Qaida.

Diplomatic Relations Ruptured Between Morocco and Algeria

The Algerian government cut off diplomatic ties with its neighbor Morocco on August 24 after what it called the kingdom’s “hostile actions.” Algiers accused Morocco of conspiring against it with Israel, and hinted that Rabat was behind the fires that hit Algeria. For its part, Morocco “categorically rejected the false, rather absurd justifications.”

Coup d’état in Sudan

The Sudanese military staged a coup on October 25, arresting dozens of government ministers, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was placed under house arrest for days and later released following US pressure.

Although the military subsequently restored Hamdok to office, protests continue in Sudan with demonstrators demanding full civilian rule.

Expo 2020 Opens in Dubai

The 2020 World Expo opened its doors in Dubai on October 1, a year later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, and became the first event of its kind in the Arab world and in a Muslim country.

Dubai has invested billions of dollars to host the Expo, an event that is expected to attract some $33.4 billion and create nearly one million jobs.

Lebanon Crisis

Remarks on the Saudi intervention in Yemen’s civil war by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi sparked a row with Gulf countries that exacerbated the Land of the Cedars’ political and economic crises.

Kordahi resigned in early December.The crisis threatened trade and financial aid that Lebanon desperately needs.

Saudi Arabia expelled the Lebanese ambassador, recalled its envoy to Beirut and banned imports from Lebanon.

Libya Election Delayed

Libya’s election commission postponed the country’s long-awaited election due to inadequate preparation.

After years of fierce fighting between the UN-backed Tripoli government and warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces, both sides agreed in March to establish a unity government, which will theoretically oversee an election and a transition to democratic rule.