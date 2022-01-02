Pope calls for peace in New Year’s message

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called for peace in a New Year’s message Saturday.

“Let’s go home thinking peace, peace, peace. We need peace,” said the pope at the New Year’s Day Angelus. “I was looking at the images in the television programme “In His Image” today, about war, displaced people, the miseries. This is happening today in the world. We want peace.

The pope reminded the faithful that peace required “concrete actions,” such as forgiving others and promoting justice. “And it needs a positive outlook as well, one that always sees, in the Church as well as in society, not the evil that divides us, but the good that unites us!” he said, speaking from the window of the Apostolic Palace “Getting depressed or complaining is useless. We need to roll up our sleeves to build peace”, France24 reported.

Pope Francis, who in March begins the ninth year of his papacy, called violence against women an insult to God during a Mass in honour of the Virgin Mary earlier on Saturday in St Peter’s Basilica.

“The Church is mother, the Church is woman. And since mothers bestow life and women ‘keep’ the world, let us all make greater efforts to promote mothers and to protect women,” he said.

“How much violence is directed against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman took on our humanity”, according to The Straits Times.