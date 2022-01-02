Communication with Barzakhi world according to the holy Quran and the infallibles (AS) – (Part 2)

SHAFAQNA – One of the ways which the dead ones can communicate with those alive is through dreams. The dead ones can come to the alive and talk to them and even tell them about their needs to be fulfilled in order that they face less problems; because in sleep all alive ones are taken to other worlds as mentioned in Ayah 42 of Surah Az-Zumar: “Allah (SWT) takes the souls at the time of their death, and those who have not died in their sleep. Then God retains those for whom death has been ordained and releases the others until a specified time. There are indeed signs in that for people who reflect.”

Of course in this nightly journey the souls of some of the living individuals are informed about their daily actions and they can notice the effects of this in their personalities, souls and minds. And some others are informed about the future events, as happened to the Prophet Yusuf (AS) and revealed by Allah (SWT) in Ayahs 4, 36, 41, 43, 46-49 of Surah Yusuf. When in the world the human being destroys or weakens own inward senses, and for example place a cover on inward eyes and ears in such a way that does not hears or sees the truth; such a person who blinded himself/herself, in the hereafter and Barzakh which are the worlds of inward senses and Divine Kingdom and those senses must be active, will be deaf and blind.

That is why in reply to those who protest and say: Why are we resurrected blind; Allah (SWT) says: Before this you forgot about God’s Signs, today you have been forgotten, as mentioned in Ayahs 125-126 of Surah Ta-Ha: “He will ask: My Lord, Why have You resurrected me blind, while I used to see? God will reply: So it is. Our Signs came to you, but you forgot them, and so you will be forgotten today.” Therefore, the person is responsible for deactivating inward senses which could have been used to see Divine Kingdom and Divine Realities; that is why in Ayah 46 of Surah Al-Hajj, Allah (SWT) revealed: “Have they not travelled through the land so that their hearts may thus learn wisdom and their ears may thus learn to hear? Truly it is not their eyes that are blind, but their hearts which are in their breasts turn blind.”

Therefore, the case that the person faces in Barzakh and/or the Day of Judgment is the result of his/her deeds/actions in the world, and if there any protests must be directed at himself/herself, because he/she has come to another world deaf and blind and what is facing now is his/her own actions as described in Ayah 14 of Surah At-Takwir, and Ayah 10 of Surah Al-Adiyat.

To be continued