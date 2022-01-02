https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/EDB50546-EA8F-4071-90C0-03826C01A6F0.jpeg 470 710 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-02 14:57:442022-01-02 19:07:59Karbala: Visitors start 2022 in holy shrines [photos]
Karbala: Visitors start 2022 in holy shrines [photos]
SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: Since last night and today the two holy shrines of Imam Al-Hussain (AS) and Al-Abbas (AS), witnessed large number of visitors so they could start the new Gregorian year (2022) in this holy place in a spiritual atmosphere filled with the fragrance of faith.
So that this Ziyarat would serve as a spiritual outlet for them far from other manifestations of joy, praying to God Almighty. In the light of this atmosphere of faith, and in order to contribute to the conduct of these rituals in the best conditions, the two holy shrines, have harnessed most of their service and security means in order to provide the comfort and security of the honorable visitors.
