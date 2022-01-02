Mashhad: Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine provides daily cultural & religious programs for overseas pilgrims

Officials of the holy shrine’s Deputy Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs offer daily services such as reading Quran and supplication books, participating in mourning ceremonies, and enjoying religious lectures to visiting Iraqi, Pakistani, and Afghan pilgrims in their mother tongue.

Among almost large number of Afghan pilgrims participating in a ceremony at Darul-Rahmah portico, Javad, an Afghan pilgrim said: “Although the situation is now turning to red as a result of the outbreak of the new variant of Coronavirus, holy shrine officials have done their best to provide us with a safe place for pilgrimage. My family and I are here to participate in attractive programs of the office, therefore”.

Referring to the existing restrictions for Iranian and foreign pilgrims, Javad also expressed hope the world could get rid of the pandemic.

“Services of the holy shrine are really great and both men and women can enjoy ceremonies at the same time and place. Pilgrimage at Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine is unforgettable and gives us a good sense of freshness,” the Afghan pilgrim stated.