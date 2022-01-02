Qom: University of Religions and Denominations to hold Shia Studies intensive course from February 24 to March 4

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The 12th Intensive Course in Shia Studies is planned to be held from February 24 to March 4, 2022. It will be organized by the University of Religions and Denominations in the holy city of Qom, Iran. The course is open to scholars, professors, and students from various academic backgrounds who are interested in expanding their understanding of Islam and Shiism.

It will include academic lectures and discussions on Shia Doctrine and a five-day cultural tour of Iran. The deadline for registration is January 29, according to the university.

It says the Shia Intensive Course gives those taking it the chance to develop their skills and knowledge, expand their international experience, and study unique and interesting subjects on Shiism and Iran. For more information, visit the website shiacourse.urd.ac.ir.