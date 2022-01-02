Date :Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 | Time : 15:25 |ID: 242782 | Print

Qom: University of Religions and Denominations to hold Shia Studies intensive course from February 24 to March 4

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA:  The 12th Intensive Course in Shia Studies is planned to be held from February 24 to March 4, 2022. It will be organized by the University of Religions and Denominations in the holy city of Qom, Iran. The course is open to scholars, professors, and students from various academic backgrounds who are interested in expanding their understanding of Islam and Shiism.

It will include academic lectures and discussions on Shia Doctrine and a five-day cultural tour of Iran. The deadline for registration is January 29, according to the university.

It says the Shia Intensive Course gives those taking it the chance to develop their skills and knowledge, expand their international experience, and study unique and interesting subjects on Shiism and Iran. For more information, visit the website shiacourse.urd.ac.ir.

You might also like
A Shi’ite View of the Companions
From Najaf to Karbala, The Walk That Set Me Free
Photos: Museum of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine reopens
Ali (AS) and his Forty Discourses
Amnesty: Saudi Arabia silence Shia dissent with execution, 34 more cases of Shia men sentenced to death!
Bahrainis Protest against Regime’s Crackdown on Dissent
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *