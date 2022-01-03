 Collagen Pills vs. Powder

Advetorial Reportage- In recent years, it has become a clear fact that collagen supplements are vital to our skincare routine, hair and nail maintenance, and to our overall health.

However, these supplements come in many forms and dosages (as well as delicious flavors), making it a bit challenging for the casual customer to choose. Here,

we will answer whether you should take collagen pills or collagen powder instead. Which one works best for you? Let’s find out.

The following matters have been discussed:

What is collagen, and what does it do?

What types does collagen have?

How does it matter if my collagen supplement is hydrolyzed?

What is the difference between collagen powder and collagen pills?

Bottom line: To use Collagen Pill or Powder, that is the question.

What is collagen, and what does it do?

Collagen is the most abundant protein in our body, consisting of particular amino acids. 30% of the proteins in our bodies are made up of this protein. Collagen is

responsible for structuring many tissues of the body. It allows them to stretch and stay flexible by forming fibers that help build and hold body parts together, including skin, bones, tendons, muscles, and hair. As people age, collagen production naturally decreases. That is why collagen supplements

become necessary as you pass a certain age. There are various collagen supplements on the market, from the popular peptides powder to liquid collagen drinks, collagen-boosting creams, and even collagen gummies. Choosing one that will suit you best can get a bit confusing. Here we will discuss whether it’s best to take collagen pills or powder instead.

What types does collagen have?

Scientists have categorized collagen types into 28 different types of collagen produced in our bodies, among which there are 16 types with the most importance. Each type is categorized based on its amino acid composition. However, the main ones are types I, II, III, and IV, making up about 90 percent of all collagen in our bodies. Type I, which most supplements on the market contain, makes up the structure of our skin, tendons, ligaments, and joints. So now we know that we mainly seek collagen pills or powder that have type I.

How does it matter if my collagen supplement is hydrolyzed?

It’s time to understand how collagen is absorbed in our bodies, no matter the shape or size of the supplement. Most products on the market are hydrolyzed, which means they are easily digested in our bodies. You might have come across the word peptide perhaps on the box of your product. That means the collagen in that product has been broken down in size and turned into essential amino acids that are easier for your body to digest. So, next time you are looking at collagen pills or powder, look for these keywords. Because if they are broken down, they can get to the bloodstream and be absorbed by your body faster.

What is the difference between collagen powder and collagen pills?

The difference is not their collagen types or their speed of absorption. The big difference is which method you pick to intake collagen. Do you like to take pills every day, or would you prefer to take your collagen alongside your favorite food?

If you are comfortable with capsules, follow the dosing instructions on the box, and you’ll be good to go. We have to admit, somehow, it is much easier this way. Why bother yourself with making a shake, blending it with your coffee every day, when you can just pop a pill every day, and that will be it. Right?

However, by taking the powder route, you have many ways to consume your collagen intake. Want to have it in your morning coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or latte? Well, have at it. Not a big caffeine fan? It’s all right; You can blend your collagen powder with a glass of orange juice. Just make sure that you get the flavorless powders so that it does not affect the taste of your delicious drink. Soups, meals, smoothies, and post-workout shakes are also among the more popular options to combine with your collagen powder.

Bottom line: To use Collagen Pill or Powder, that is the question.

There is no “correct” way to have your collagen intake. It all boils down to personal preference and what you think is better for you. Maybe with more research on collagen supplements, we will understand whether taking collagen pills or powder will yield better results.