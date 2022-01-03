What is the ruling on fasting and performing Salaat on behalf of a deceased person? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about performing Salaat/Salaah/Namaz and fast on behalf of a deceased person.

Question: Can a person who is responsible for his/her own Qadha fasting and Salaats; fast and perform Salaat for a deceased person?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem for (performing) Salaat, but for fasting if he is hired, there is no problem; but if is done without permission and for free, according to Wajib precaution is not correct. Of course the eldest son in any case can fast on behalf of his father.

Source: leader.ir