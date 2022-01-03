Al-Abbas holy shrine: A new humanitarian service for homeless children

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, through its affiliated center (Compassionates between each other), launched a humanitarian initiative called the “Warmth Caravan”, aimed at distributing winter coats to more than (1,000) homeless children in ten Iraqi governorates.

The director of the center, Mr. Amir Hassan Abbas, said, “The organization of this campaign and the launch of its convoy came with the support of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, and to complement the initiatives undertaken by the center since its establishment four years ago, to rehabilitate children who lack family care.”

He added that “the campaign is the first of its kind in Iraq, and aims to distribute good quality winter jackets to homeless children (orphans, victims of family disintegration or poverty) and others, and it included ten Iraqi governorates: (Wasit – Maysan – Dhi Qar – Basra – Al-Muthanna – Diwaniyah – Babylon – Najaf – Karbala – Baghdad), and it coincides with the cold weather conditions that are going through the country, and contribute to helping these children from the needy groups residing in these areas, and bringing joy and happiness to their hearts, in addition to instilling the values ​​of solidarity and social cooperation between citizens towards this category.

Abbas indicated that “the first phase of the campaign was to provide the jackets according to the good standards and qualities, after which we set a temporal and spatial schedule in the included governorates, and go to them in a field manner by monitoring them where they are, whether they are at crossroads, streets or homes, and with the help of more than (100) volunteers.”

In conclusion, he affirmed, “We will continue with our convoy until the distribution is completed in all the included governorates, and this initiative has left a good impression on the beneficiaries and their families, expressing their thanks and gratitude to the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine and the Center team.”

It is noteworthy that the “Ruhama’ baynahom [compassionates between each other]” Center is managed by a humanitarian youth group that has worked to establish the first Iraqi national project of its kind in Karbala, which works to save the lives of children (males and females) from homelessness and loss at intersections and public places. This group obtained the support of the supreme authority in Najaf, represented by His Eminence Sayed Ali al-Sistani, and it works under the auspices of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine.

