Iran, G4+1 resume talks in Vienna

The negotiations had stopped for three days for the New Christian Year’s Holidays.

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who had arrived in Vienna earlier in the day, has reportedly gone to Coburg Hotel for negotiations with his counterparts from the other side.

Nearly all negotiators hope that the talks will yield fruit within the next few weeks so as to reach an agreement for the revival of the commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA).