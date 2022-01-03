Date :Monday, January 3rd, 2022 | Time : 16:46 |ID: 242956 | Print

Iran, G4+1 resume talks in Vienna

SHAFAQNA-IRNA :  The second stage of a new round of talks between Iran and the five world powers – known as G4+1 – began in the Austrian capital on Monday.

The negotiations had stopped for three days for the New Christian Year’s Holidays.

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who had arrived in Vienna earlier in the day, has reportedly gone to Coburg Hotel for negotiations with his counterparts from the other side.

Nearly all negotiators hope that the talks will yield fruit within the next few weeks so as to reach an agreement for the revival of the commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA).

