Shocking statistics of poverty & unemployment in Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- A detailed study of the economic situation in the Arab world has shown that the poverty rate has risen dramatically in the region.

The study also found that unemployment in the Arab world is rising significantly, which has led to more inequality in the Middle East compared to other countries in the world. The study, conducted by Rami Khouri, a Researcher at the American University of Beirut and published by the Political Science Site in the Middle East, states: Poverty measurement statistics are more than previously thought.

The study found that of the 400 million people in the Arab world, 250 million are either poor or at risk of poverty. Sixty million people are in need of humanitarian assistance to survive in seven Arab countries, and 30 million in several Arab countries have been forced to flee their homes in recent years due to poverty.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English