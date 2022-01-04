Photos: Religious theatrical play staged between the two holy shrines in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The square between the Two Holy Shrines hosted a religious theatrical play that shed light on parts of the life of Lady Az-Zahra (peace be upon her). The theatrical work was held in coordination with the Department of Hussaini Rites and Processions and the Department between the Two Holy Shrines, and was presented by the Mobile Theater Troupe of the Hussayni Tofoof Organization in the Mdaynah District in the Basra Governorate, in the presence of a large number of visitors who gathered around the stage in the square.

The participants in the show embodied through the art of the Hussaini theater and based on the authentic history books, parts from the biography of the life of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), and the injustice that fell upon her after the departure of her father, the Noble Prophet (peace and blessings of God be upon him and his family).

The organizers of this show were keen, by investing in theatrical art (open air theatre), to introduce this great lady, and the greatness of her personality, in addition to conveying part of some of the injustice that befell her at the hands of the enemies of religion and humanity and the usurpers of her rights.