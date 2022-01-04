Date :Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 | Time : 09:31 |ID: 243005 | Print

Are intoxicants that are not extracted from grapes Najis? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about intoxicants that are not extracted from grapes.

Question: Are intoxicants that are not extracted from grapes Najis (ritually unclean)?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: Anything which makes the human being to get drunk, if it is fluid by itself, is Najis and Haram; even if it is not called Khamr (brewed alcoholic drink).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

