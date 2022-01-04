https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Ayat-Shobairi.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22022-01-04 09:31:462022-01-04 09:32:13Are intoxicants that are not extracted from grapes Najis? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
Are intoxicants that are not extracted from grapes Najis? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about intoxicants that are not extracted from grapes.
Question: Are intoxicants that are not extracted from grapes Najis (ritually unclean)?
The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: Anything which makes the human being to get drunk, if it is fluid by itself, is Najis and Haram; even if it is not called Khamr (brewed alcoholic drink).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!