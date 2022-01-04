The commentaries of Surah Al-Kawthar

SHAFAQNA – Surah Al-Kawthar refers to the point of a Divine Blessing granted to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). The term ‘Kawthar’ in Arabic is accompanied with many blessings. One of the most important points of commentaries (Tafseers) among the Quranic scholars refers to the meaning of ‘Kawthar’. ‘Kawthar’ refers to dear daughter of the Prophet (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) and the reason for revelation of Surah Al-Kawthar to the Prophet (PBUH).

This Surah was revealed to assure the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) from what his enemies used to say to him. When the Prophet (PBUH) lost two of his sons by the names of Abdullah (AS) and Qasem (AS), in order to weaken his resolve, the enemies of the Prophet (PBUH) started to taunt him, individuals like Aas ibn Wa’el called the Prophet (PBUH) ‘Abtar’ which in Arabic means without offspring. Kawthar comes from multiplicity and refers to anything that has the ability to be multiplied and Kawther means abundance of goodness [1].

The late Allamah Tabatabie (RA) mentions the most suitable meaning of Kawthar as ‘multiplicity’ [2]. In Surah Al-Kawthar, Allah (SWT) revealed to the Prophet (PBUH): “O’ Prophet, We (God) have granted Kawthar (the Fount of Abundance). Therefore, turn to your Lord in prayer and sacrifice. For he (the enemy of the Prophet (PBUH) who hates you, he will be cut off (from future hope/he is the Abtar).”

Fakhr Razi in the appendix to this Surah wrote: Kawthar has eight meanings which all of them refer to (the daughter of the Prophet (PBUH)), Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA). He added: How can Fatimah (SA) not be Kawthar when all the Imams (AS) [as he named them one by one] are from her offspring (Imam Hussain (AS)) [3].

