Al-Quds Al-Arabi: 2022 is year Syria returns to Arab League

SHAFAQNA- Most likely, 2022 will be the year of Syria’s return to the Arab League, even if this return is marginal, Al-Quds Al-Arabi wrote.

“Syria will return to the Arab League, albeit gradually, and will take a natural course in the union over time,” Al-Quds Al-Arabi wrote in an article by Algerian journalist Tawfiq Rabahi.

He added: “When Algerian journalists last month asked President Abdelmadjid Tebboune about the upcoming Arab League summit in Algeria and the possibility of Syria attending it, he said without hesitation that he would probably attend because it was an opportunity to be together and Algeria is not a divisive country.

“In the language of the presidency and diplomacy, phrases such as “probably”, “togetherness” and “we are not a divisive country” mean that Algeria does not prevent Syria from attending the forthcoming summit,” Rabahi continued.

