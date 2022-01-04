Date :Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 | Time : 19:37 |ID: 243027 | Print

Videos: Majlis for martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A.)

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-  Husaini Islamic Centre holds 3-night Majalis Al-Fatimiyyah in commemoration of the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Lady Fatima Al-Zahra (S.A) .

Programmes will commence at 7.00pm with Salaat al Maghribayn, Quran, Marsiya , Majlis, Matam and Ziyarat.  Majlis will be recited by Sheikh Nuru Mohammed.

For those unable to attend, the programme will be broadcast live on the link below: http://youtube.com/hictv/live.  Niyaz will be served in takeaway containers after the programme on Thursday 6 January 2022.

 

 

You might also like
Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in Kufa
Photos: Mourning ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) held in Kirkuk, Iraq
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *