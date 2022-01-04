Videos: Majlis for martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A.)

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/88.jpg 336 420 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-01-04 19:37:092022-01-04 19:37:09Videos: Majlis for martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A.)
SHAFAQNA- Husaini Islamic Centre holds 3-night Majalis Al-Fatimiyyah in commemoration of the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Lady Fatima Al-Zahra (S.A) .
Programmes will commence at 7.00pm with Salaat al Maghribayn, Quran, Marsiya , Majlis, Matam and Ziyarat. Majlis will be recited by Sheikh Nuru Mohammed.
For those unable to attend, the programme will be broadcast live on the link below: http://youtube.com/hictv/live. Niyaz will be served in takeaway containers after the programme on Thursday 6 January 2022.
