Videos: Majlis for martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A.)

SHAFAQNA- Husaini Islamic Centre holds 3-night Majalis Al-Fatimiyyah in commemoration of the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Lady Fatima Al-Zahra (S.A) .

Programmes will commence at 7.00pm with Salaat al Maghribayn, Quran, Marsiya , Majlis, Matam and Ziyarat. Majlis will be recited by Sheikh Nuru Mohammed.

For those unable to attend, the programme will be broadcast live on the link below: http://youtube.com/hictv/live. Niyaz will be served in takeaway containers after the programme on Thursday 6 January 2022.