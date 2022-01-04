Arab astronomers say Ramadhan will begin on April 2

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Astronomers in Arab countries have calculated the beginning of the holy Month of Ramadhan this year. They say the beginning of Ramadhan will fall on April 2, 2022, Al-Ain website reported. They have also predicted the holy month to have 30 days this year, meaning that it will end on Sunday, May 1, and Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated the next day.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Astronomy Society in the United Arab Emirates and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the crescent moon will be visible on the evening of April 2 and, therefore, the following day will be the start of Ramadhan.

The Istihlal (moonlighting) committee of Egypt’s Dar Al-Ifta also said the beginning of Ramahdan is expected to fall on April 2, but it will nonetheless carry out Istihlal on April 1 to make sure it is the right date. Istihlal refers to efforts for sighting the new moon that determines the beginning of a new month on the lunar Hijri calendar.

While some Muslim scholars rely on astronomical calculations, in many Muslim countries, including Iran, moon-sighting committees are set up to confirm the start and end of lunar Hijri months, including Ramadhan. Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadhan, a month in which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.