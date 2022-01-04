Germany: Hamburg Islamic Centre planning online Quranic classes for Women in 2022

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Islamic Centre of Hamburg is set to hold different online Quranic classes in the first three months of the current year for women. The classes include recitation, Tafseer (Quran interpretation), and translation of the Quran according to an announcement by the center.

Part of the online classes will be dedicated to boosting spiritual activities and teaching English language at a basic level. Classes on Ahkam (religious decrees) for women on Fridays and a book reading course featuring animals’ rights on Fridays are among other programs of the center in the three coming months.