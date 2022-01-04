Date :Tuesday, January 4th, 2022 | Time : 17:05 |ID: 243038 | Print

Germany: Hamburg Islamic Centre planning online Quranic classes for Women in 2022

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Islamic Centre of Hamburg is set to hold different online Quranic classes in the first three months of the current year for women. The classes include recitation, Tafseer (Quran interpretation), and translation of the Quran according to an announcement by the center.

Part of the online classes will be dedicated to boosting spiritual activities and teaching English language at a basic level. Classes on Ahkam (religious decrees) for women on Fridays and a book reading course featuring animals’ rights on Fridays are among other programs of the center in the three coming months.

The center also stages special Quran recitation classes for girls aged 9 to 14 on Thursdays.Those residing in Hamburg who are interested in attending the classes can send their information to “@mashreghi77” Skype ID. The Islamic Center Hamburg was established in the German city in 1966. It has been the leading Shia center in Europe over the past half a century.

You might also like
Quran programs of Astan Hazrat Abbas (A.S) well received by Iraqi women
Fr. Clohessy: Fatima (S.A) and Zaynab (S.A) are archetypes of courage for everyone -Interview
Self-confessed former radical labels headscarf under passive terrorism
Juncker’s party calls for EU-wide ban on Muslim veil
A mot from Nahj al-Balagha: "O men who you are not a man, I wish I did…
Young Southeast Asian Muslim Women Are More Religious Yet More Progressive, Study Finds
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *