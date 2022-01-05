Iraq: Significant increase in population amid growing housing and services crises

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Planning has released new statistics on the country’s population, which, along with the housing crisis, deteriorating services, education, health and the failure of successive governments to actually rebuild and modernize infrastructure, show a significant increase in population.

The ministry said in a statement that the population of Iraq had reached more than 41 million in 2021, adding that men made up 51 percent and women 49 percent of the total Iraqi population, and estimates show that 69% of the population lives in urban areas and 30.1 in rural areas.

Estimates also show that Baghdad is the most populous province in Iraq with 8.7 million people and 21.3% of the total population, and Muthanna province in south with a population of 880,000 and 2.1% of the total population is the smallest province in the country. In this regard, “Ahmad Al-Hamdani”, Professor at an Iraqi university, said: “The country’s infrastructure is not able to meet the needs and demands of the coming years and it is normal for the population to continue to grow, but the government fails to improve the infrastructure and solve problems accumulated over the years include housing, education, health, water, electricity and sewage problems.”

Al-Hamdani said that the current service situation is sufficient for only 20 to 24 million people and that the country has not seen any real infrastructure projects since 1998. On the other hand, Akram Al-Obeidi, former member of the Baghdad Governorate Advisory Committee, said that the indicators of population growth are more estimated due to the Ministry of Planning not announcing accurate statistics. Without strengthening and assistance from the private sector, especially in the field of housing, Iraq will not be able to solve the service crises.

The Iraqi Ministry of Planning had previously predicted that the country’s population would increase from 850,000 to 1 million annually in the next 10 years to 50 million, and by 2050 the population would reach 80 million. The Iraqi Statistics Agency has previously stated that the residents of the Kurdish provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk together make up 15% of the total population of the country, which according to forecasts, this year has reached more than 41 million people.

