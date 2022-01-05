Barham Salih: Martyr Soleimani helped Iraq at difficult and critical moment

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president said today that Martyr Soleimani helped Iraq in a difficult and critical moment to confront ISIS.

Iraqi President Barham Salih delivered speech today in a ceremony in Baghdad which was held to commemorate the second martyrdom anniversary of the victorious commanders. Referring to the services done by Martyr Soleimani to the country in the fight against ISIS, the Iraqi President said: “Martyr Soleimani came to our aid in the difficult and critical moments to fight ISIS.

Barham Salih added: “On the anniversary of the martyrdom of the commanders, we once again remember their victory over ISIS and the defeat of the terrorist group’s project in Iraq. In another part of his speech, he stressed that the new Iraqi government must be able to overcome the current crisis.”

