Mashhad: Special programs marking martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA)

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, northeast Iran hosting mourning programs today and tomorrow, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA). The Astan Quds Razavi, the custodianship of the mausoleum, is going to hold the programs, which will start on Wednesday evening after the Maghrib and Isha prayers.

Tonight’s programs include a speech by Hojjatul-Islam Hosseini Qomi, elegy recitation by Ahmad Vaezi and poetry recitation by Ali Reza Khaksari. On Thursday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Alamolhoda will address a mourning ceremony slated to begin at 9:30 AM. It will also include elegy recitation by Amir Aref and poetry recitation by Seyyed Hossein Seyyedi.

The Shohada (martyrs) Square in Mashhad will host a large gathering of mourners tomorrow before they march to the holy shrine to attend the mourning ceremony. Shia Muslims and others in different parts of the world hold ceremonies every year on the first days of the Month of Jumada Al-Thani in the lunar Hijri calendar to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA).