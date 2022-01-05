Karbala: International conference planned on Imam Hussain’s (AS) mission in March 2022

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: This year’s edition of the international conference of “Hussaini Cognition and Mission” will be held in Iraqi city of Karbala in March 2022. Iran’s Arbaeen Central Committee will organize the event in cooperation with the University of Karbala and the Islamic Seminary of Qom. Slated for March 14, this year’s conference will focus on the theme of “Human Dignity in Hussaini Discourse”. Those willing to take part in the scholarly event can submit their papers by February 14.

The subjects of discussion would include man’s divine mission in Hussaini discourse; Hussaini dignity the way for getting out of spiritual crises and challenges; Arbaeen and development of moral virtues and divine spirituality; human rights in Hussaini discourse; aspects of Hussaini movement in view of Fiqh and law; Imam Hussain (AS) role model of human dignity; and human dignity the infrastructure for building new Islamic civilization based on Hussaini discourse.