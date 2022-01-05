Date :Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 | Time : 19:33 |ID: 243121 | Print

UN Collects $1.5B to address Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis

SHAFAQNA- UN collected $1.5 billion to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, according to OCHA.

UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that in 2021, donors provided $1.5 billion for two humanitarian appeals, including $776 million of the $606 million required for the Flash Appeal launched in September by the Secretary-General, and $730 million of the $869 million sought in the Humanitarian Response Plan, TOLO news reported.

The spokesperson of the General Secretary of the United Nations, Stéphane Dujarric, said that Provision of winterization support, including cash and non-food items, is also under way in various parts of the country” Dujarric said.

