Pope: Having pets instead of kids takes away our humanity

SHAFAQNA- Speaking on parenthood during a general audience at the Vatican, Pope Francis said that having pets instead of kids takes away our humanity. “Today… we see a form of selfishness,” said the pope. “We see that some people do not want to have a child. “Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality.”

Pop said that the practice is a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity”. Thus, “civilisation grows old without humanity because we lose the richness of fatherhood and motherhood, and it is the country that suffers”, the pontiff said at the Paul VI Hall.

While inviting couples who are unable to have children for biological reasons to consider adoption, he called on potential parents “not to be afraid” in embarking on parenthood, France24 reported.