COVID-19 measures for mosque prayers reimposed in Kuwait

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Coronavirus measures were reimposed in mosques and marriage ceremonies in Kuwait amid a spike in infections and the emergence of the new omicron variant.

Worshippers visiting mosques are now required to maintain social distancing, wear facemasks, bring their own prayer mats and avoid direct contact, state news agency KUNA reported.

Mosque officials must also keep doors and windows open during sermons and prayer times. There must also be a time-cap of 15 minutes to Friday afternoon sermons, the report said.

In marriage contract-writing ceremonies, only six individuals are allowed to attend beginning Jan. 9. The government also banned all kinds of public gatherings in closed places as from Jan. 9 until Feb. 28.

Kuwait reported 2,413 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours after conducting 27,541 new tests. The country’s total caseload is 425,455, with 412,749 recoveries and 2,469 deaths.