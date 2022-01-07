Unvaccinated individuals, kids under 12 not allowed to enter mosques in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Qatari authorities have decided not to allow unvaccinated individuals to enter mosques to perform prayers.

A statement by the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs stated that as part of a series of precautionary measures against the coronavirus, it was decided not to grant entry to mosques for those who have not been vaccinated, including children under 12 years old, according to local reports.

The ministry called on mosque-goers to adhere to the precautionary measures recently taken in the country, in order to ensure the safety of worshipers and all members of the community.

Among the new measures, social distancing must be adhered to during prayers, especially Friday prayers, which witnesses a large influx of worshipers; the ministry also recommended that each person must bring its own prayer rug.