Muslims in UK oppose proposed Nationality and Borders Bill

SHAFAQNA-A proposed legislation that would allow the UK government to secretly strip dual nationals of their British citizenship is overtly racist and threatens the very fabric of British Muslims communitie.

“The National and Borders Bill is an affront to human rights. This Bill appears to be yet another attempt to further marginalize minority groups, whilst eroding our civil liberties,” Zara Mohammed, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MBC) said in a statement.

“Communities across the UK are deeply concerned by this Bill, particularly in the wake of the tragic deaths of refugees in the channel and the devastation we have seen during the Windrush scandal. Nationality and citizenship are not a privilege but a human right.“We urge Peers to speak out and vote against this Bill.”