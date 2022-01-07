Photos: More than 30,000 meals distributed among mourners of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) by host restaurant of Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: More than 30,000 meals distributed by host restaurant of Al-Abbas’a (AS) holy shrine to mourning visitors who visited the shrine of Imam Al-Hussain (AS) and his brother Abal-Fahdl Al-Abbas (AS), on 2 Jumada Al-Thaniya 1443 AH corresponding to (6 January, 2022), which coincided the martyrdom anniversary of Lady az-Zahra (SA).

The Head of the Department, Engineer Adel Al-Hamami, told Al-Kafeel Network that “the host has been accustomed to preparing and distributing meals to visitors, who intend to visit the shrine of Imam Al-Hussain (AS) and his brother Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS) on a daily basis, and the distribution process reaches its climax on Thursday night, as the number of visitors increases. And this is part of the plan set for their service during the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA) that coincided with this night.”

He continued, “The preparations for this occasion complement the services that were provided with the advent of this sad occasion, as this event coincided with official holiday and a Friday eve. Thus to commemorate this sad anniversary, additional efforts were made to serve the increasing number of visitors with the distribution of three meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), in addition to fruits, fast food, sweets, tea, pastries and juices, with continuous water distribution, so work was continuous from the early morning hours until late hours of the night, and it will continue until tomorrow, Friday.”

Al-Hamami concluded: “The meals that are cooked in the host’s kitchen, are placed in disposable utensils, and distributed to visitors through external distribution outlets, according to queues for men and other for women.”