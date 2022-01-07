Canada: Edmonton Jewish group donates food to mosque’s homeless shelter

SHAFAQNA- Edmonton Jewish group donated food and water to the neighbouring Mosque to help keep people safe and fed during an extreme cold snap. Al Rashid Mosque often opens its doors to shelter people in need.

“Thank you to Al Rashid for opening its mosque to the homeless during this severe cold snap,” the group tweeted. “To help with this, we donated food and water to the mosque, which has extended the overnight space until this Sunday. Please consider donating to the cause.”

The Mosque, which asked for donations and volunteers last week, gladly accepted Jewish Edmonton’s offering. “This is how our community comes together! Thank you Jewish Edmonton for your contribution to ensure we are keeping our most valuable neighbours safe,” the faith group in Al Rashid Mosque replied, CTV News reported.