Al-Kazemi meets Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf+ Video

Al-Kazemi meets Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi met with Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadr faction, during a visit to Najaf Ashraf yesterday.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement: “During the meeting, the service situation in Najaf Ashraf, ways to improve the quality of services, removal of barriers to services to the citizens of Najaf and other Iraqi cities and provinces were discussed.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

