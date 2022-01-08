Usurer Satanic Mindset: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:275) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:275)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Usurer Satanic Mindset

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

الَّذِينَ يَأْكُلُونَ الرِّبَا لَا يَقُومُونَ إِلَّا كَمَا يَقُومُ الَّذِي يَتَخَبَّطُهُ الشَّيْطَانُ مِنَ الْمَسِّ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ بِأَنَّهُمْ قَالُوا إِنَّمَا الْبَيْعُ مِثْلُ الرِّبَا ۗ وَأَحَلَّ اللَّهُ الْبَيْعَ وَحَرَّمَ الرِّبَا ۚ فَمَن جَاءَهُ مَوْعِظَةٌ مِّن رَّبِّهِ فَانتَهَىٰ فَلَهُ مَا سَلَفَ وَأَمْرُهُ إِلَى اللَّهِ ۖ وَمَنْ عَادَ فَأُولَٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ ‎﴿٢٧٥﴾‏

2:275 Those who consume the usury, they cannot stand (uphold values) except like stands (upholds) the one who corrupted him the Shaytan with his touch. That is because they say, “Trade is (just) like interest.” But Allah has permitted trade and has forbidden interest. So whoever has received the warning about usury from his Lord and desists (from consuming usury), he may retain what (profit) he has gained in the past (from the usury), and his affair in the matter of forgiveness rests with Allah.

But whoever returns to (dealing in interest or usury) – those are the companions of the Fire; they will abide eternally therein.

Commentary: Those who consume usury (الَّذِينَ يَأْكُلُونَ الرِّبَا) uphold values like (لَا يَقُومُونَ إِلَّا كَمَا) those whose minds are corrupted by the touch of Shaytan (يَقُومُ الَّذِي يَتَخَبَّطُهُ الشَّيْطَانُ مِنَ الْمَسِّ). Evidence of the similarity is the usurer’s claim that says, “Trade is like usury.” (قَالُوا إِنَّمَا الْبَيْعُ مِثْلُ الرِّبَا).

Trade is not like usury. First, “Allah has permitted trade and has forbidden usury,” (وَأَحَلَّ اللَّهُ الْبَيْعَ وَحَرَّمَ الرِّبَا) so the divine ruling is different in each case. Second, the buyer and the seller are equally exposed to profit and loss in business. Sometimes both sides gain and lose, or one side gains and the other loses. However, the usurer always gains at the borrower’s expense; usury is intentional exploitation.

The verse commands people to end their engagement in usury and informs them that they can keep the interest made in the past, but they must stop usury from now onwards. The decision concerning their forgiveness rests with Allah (SWT):

فَمَن جَاءَهُ مَوْعِظَةٌ مِّن رَّبِّهِ فَانتَهَىٰ فَلَهُ مَا سَلَفَ وَأَمْرُهُ إِلَى اللَّهِ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٧٥﴾‏

2:275 So whoever has received the warning about usury from his Lord and desists (from consuming usury), he may retain what (profit) he has gained in the past (from the usury), and his affair in the matter of forgiveness rests with Allah.

Those who defy the outlined commands will be eternal companions of the Fire.

.. وَمَنْ عَادَ فَأُولَٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ ‎﴿٢٧٥﴾‏

2:275 … But whoever returns to (dealing usury) – those are the companions of the Fire; they will abide eternally therein.

In the interpretation of the verse, “yaqūmūna” (يَقُومُونَ) is translated to “they uphold values.” Although the word means “they stand” versus “they sit.” The former meaning has been used in many verses of the Quran. For instance, the phrase [(لِيَقُومَ النَّاسُ بِالْقِسْطِ), 57:25] means, “people may uphold justice,” or [(وَأَن تَقُومُوا لِلْيَتَامَىٰ بِالْقِسْطِ), 4:127] means, “you treat the orphans with justice.” Here, the former meaning is better suited for interpreting the verse. Hence, the definition of “yaqūmūna” (يَقُومُونَ) is ‘‘upholding a value in one’s life”[1].

The verse compares usurers to those whose minds are corrupted by the touch of Shaytan (الَّذِي يَتَخَبَّطُهُ الشَّيْطَانُ مِنَ الْمَسِّ). One can ask, how are these two groups similar to each other? Some commentators state that they are alike in the way they stand. Hence, these commentators translate the verse as, “Those who consume usury shall stand before God like men whom Shaytan has demented by his touch.” Others state that these two groups think and behave similarly, not in the physical demeanor of standing. This interpretation is justified by usurers’ claim, who said, “trade is like usury.” (قَالُوا إِنَّمَا الْبَيْعُ مِثْلُ الرِّبَا) The corruption of one’s mind with the touch of Shaytan is explained in the following paragraph.

The word “yatakhabbaṭ” (يَتَخَبَّطُ) is derived from “khabaṭ” (خَبْط) and means abnormal and irrational behavior, such as walking uncoordinated and unsteady. For instance, a camel naturally takes steady paces as it walks. However, a camel with poor vision often goes off the trail and roams randomly left and right; this is called “khabaṭ al-Aeer” (خَبْط العیر). Hence, the phrase (يَتَخَبَّطُهُ الشَّيْطَانُ مِنَ الْمَسِّ) means Shaytan makes humankind deviate from their norms and godly created nature[2] with his touch. Of course, this touch is not a physical encounter. Instead, the touch of Shaytan means accepting Shaytan’s invitation to follow him and join his party[3] (حِزْبَ الشَّيْطَانِ). For example, when evil thoughts from Shaytan touch righteous people, they seek refuge in Allah (SWT) by remembering Him. Surah A’rafs states (7-201):

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ اتَّقَوْا إِذَا مَسَّهُمْ طَائِفٌ مِّنَ الشَّيْطَانِ تَذَكَّرُوا فَإِذَا هُم مُّبْصِرُونَ ‎﴿٢٠١﴾‏

7:21 Indeed, those who fear Allah – when touches them an evil thought from the Shaytan, they remember (Him) and then they are those who see (aright).

Those who forget the remembrance of Allah (SWT) become easily overpowered by Shaytan and consequently become a member of Shaytan’s party. Thus, they think and act like Shaytan:

اسْتَحْوَذَ عَلَيْهِمُ الشَّيْطَانُ فَأَنسَاهُمْ ذِكْرَ اللَّهِ ۚ أُولَٰئِكَ حِزْبُ الشَّيْطَانِ ۚ أَلَا إِنَّ حِزْبَ الشَّيْطَانِ هُمُ الْخَاسِرُونَ ‎﴿١٩﴾‏

58:19 Shaytan has overcome them and made them forget the remembrance of Allah. Those are the party of Shaytan. Unquestionably, the party of Shaytan – they will be the losers.

The concept of men deviating from their godly natures is mentioned in chapter An-Nisa, 4:19. After Shaytan was expelled from the nearness of Allah (SWT) because he refused to obey the divine command of prostrating to Adam, Shaytan swore that he would eternally strive to entice humankind to have them deviate from the divine path. Consequently, deviated persons would act irrationally, enjoin evil and condemn good. See chapter An-Nisa, 4:19:

… وَلَآمُرَنَّهُمْ فَلَيُغَيِّرُنَّ خَلْقَ اللَّهِ ۚ … ‎﴿١١٩﴾‏

4:119 … And surely, I (the Shaytan) will order them so they will surely change the creation of Allah,

In summary, “yatakhabbaṭ” (يَتَخَبَّطُهُ الشَّيْطَانُ مِنَ الْمَسِّ) means man’s deviation from his godly nature by accepting Shaytan’s invitation to follow him and join his party. Some commentators interpreted the phrase saying that Shaytan has demented him by his touch.

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:275 [الَّذِينَ] Those who [يَأْكُلُونَ] consume [الرِّبَا] the usury [لَا يَقُومُونَ] not they can stand [إِلَّا] except [كَمَا] like [يَقُومُ] stands [الَّذِي] the one who [يَتَخَبَّطُهُ] confounded him [الشَّيْطَانُ] the Shaitan [مِنَ] with [الْمَسِّ] his touch. [ذَٰلِكَ] That [بِأَنَّهُمْ] is because [قَالُوا] they say [إِنَّمَا] only [الْبَيْعُ] the tread [مِثْلُ] is like [الرِّبَا] the usury. [وَأَحَلَّ] While has permitted [اللَّهُ] Allah [الْبَيْعَ] the trade [وَحَرَّمَ] but has forbidden [الرِّبَا] the usury. [فَمَن] Then whoever [جَاءَهُ] comes to him [مَوْعِظَةٌ] the admonishment [مِّن] from [رَّبِّهِ] his Lord [فَانتَهَىٰ] and he refrained, [فَلَهُ] then for him [مَا] what [سَلَفَ] has passed, [وَأَمْرُهُ] and his case [إِلَى] is [اللَّهِ] with Allah. [وَمَنْ] And whoever [عَادَ] repeated [فَأُولَٰئِكَ] then those [أَصْحَابُ] are the companions [النَّارِ] of the Fire, [هُمْ]they [فِيهَا] in it [خَالِدُونَ] will abide forever.

Appendix

قَدْ أَرْسَلْنَا رُسُلَنَا بِالْبَيِّنَاتِ وَأَنزَلْنَا مَعَهُمُ الْكِتَابَ وَالْمِيزَانَ لِيَقُومَ النَّاسُ بِالْقِسْطِ ۖ …‎ ﴿٢٥﴾‏

57:25 “Indeed, we sent our messengers with clear proofs, and we sent down with them the Scripture and the Balance that the people may establish justice ,” which implies that men may conduct themselves with equity.

… وَأَن تَقُومُوا لِلْيَتَامَىٰ بِالْقِسْطِ ۚ … ‎﴿١٢٧﴾‏

4:127 …”And to stand with justice for the orphans ,” which implies that you should deal towards orphans with equity.

الَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِالْغَيْبِ وَيُقِيمُونَ الصَّلَاةَ …‎﴿٣﴾‏

2:3 “Who believe in the unseen, establish prayer ,” which implies to perform the daily prayers in a manner that all associated benefits of daily prayer manifest itself in a prayers’ personality [Al-Mozan, Vol.11, P. 62].

[1] Al-Mizan, Vol.2, P.631

[2] Ar-Rum, 30:30 (فِطْرَتَ اللَّهِ الَّتِي فَطَرَ النَّاسَ عَلَيْهَا ۚ)

[3] Al-Mujadila, 58:19