Photos: 160 volumes of the publications by Karbala Center for Studies and Research donated to Ahlul Bayt (AS) World Assembly

SHAFAQNA- Ahlul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly: 160 volumes of the publications of the Karbala Center for Studies and Research were donated to the Library and Documents Department of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) World Assembly.

Among the important books in this collection, we can mention “The Series of Shia Scholars”, “Series of works of the World Conference of the Wahid Behbahani”, “The Series of Religious Friday Sermons” and “The Encyclopaedia of Karbala” (50 volumes).

It is worth mentioning that an exhibition of these works, along with the new sources has been set up at the entrance of the reading hall of the library of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) World Assembly.