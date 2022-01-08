USA: Fire Reported In Mississippi Mosque

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A fire was reported on Friday (7 Jan 2022) evening in Jackson, the capital and most populous city of the USA’s state of Mississippi. Investigators are looking into what started the fire at the Mosque. According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, there are people who live on the property and were there during the fire.

Officials said the fire ended up damaging about a quarter of the building. A Mosque’s official said the building belongs to the Mississippi Muslim Association. “I think we have another branch at Madison. We call it the Magnolia Islamic Center. So if this is not functional, we are just gonna ask everyone to join on the other branch,” said Mississippi Muslim Association Board Member Elgenaid Hamadain. There were no reports of injuries.