Nigeria: Muslims in northern states mourn martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (S.A.)

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Muslims in the Bauchi State of Nigeria held the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah (SA), the daughter of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him and his Progeny). Muslims in the Bauchi city in northeast Nigeria, the capital of Bauchi State, gathered to hold a commemoration ceremony for Hazrat Fatimah Zahra’s (SA) martyrdom.

Muslims and especially Shias in Iran and around the world in the past ten days marked the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (SA), the daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Lady Fatimah (SA), the mother of the second and third Shia Imams (AS), is regarded as a role model by Muslim women for her moral and religious virtues. Besides the mourning ceremony held in Bauchi State, in many other northern states of Nigeria, similar ceremonies unfolded.