OPEC Secretary General visits holy shrines in Karbala+ Photo

SHAFAQNA- “Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo”, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), visited the holy shrines in Karbala province on Friday.
The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said in a statement that Barkindo and his entourage visited the holy shrines in Karbala.
Barkindo arrived in Baghdad on a several-day trip and met with a number of Iraqi officials.
He also visited religious, historical and sacred sites during the trip.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
