OPEC Secretary General visits holy shrines in Karbala+ Photo

SHAFAQNA- “Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo”, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), visited the holy shrines in Karbala province on Friday.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said in a statement that Barkindo and his entourage visited the holy shrines in Karbala.

Barkindo arrived in Baghdad on a several-day trip and met with a number of Iraqi officials.

He also visited religious, historical and sacred sites during the trip.

