Mahmoud Abbas to trip to Egypt and meet Al-Sisi

SHAFAQNA- A Palestinian diplomat said today (Saturday) that Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, will travel to Egypt tomorrow (Sunday) to meet with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“Diab al-Loh,” the Palestinian ambassador to Egypt, said in a statement: “Abbas will enter the city of Sharm el-Sheikh on a two-day official visit to Egypt on Sunday.”

Al-Loh noted that the trip was in response to al-Sisi’s invitation to Abbas to attend the inauguration of the world’s fourth youth association.

According to his statement, Abbas will meet with al-Sisi to discuss the latest developments in Palestine and efforts to encourage the peace process and end the Israeli occupation.

He continued: “This meeting will also examine Egypt’s efforts for the national reconciliation of Palestine and the end of the conflict, as well as the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.”

