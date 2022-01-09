Mahmoud Abbas to trip to Egypt and meet Al-Sisi

SHAFAQNA- A Palestinian diplomat said today (Saturday) that Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, will travel to Egypt tomorrow (Sunday) to meet with Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“Diab al-Loh,” the Palestinian ambassador to Egypt, said in a statement: “Abbas will enter the city of Sharm el-Sheikh on a two-day official visit to Egypt on Sunday.”

Al-Loh noted that the trip was in response to al-Sisi’s invitation to Abbas to attend the inauguration of the world’s fourth youth association.

According to his statement, Abbas will meet with al-Sisi to discuss the latest developments in Palestine and efforts to encourage the peace process and end the Israeli occupation.

He continued: “This meeting will also examine Egypt’s efforts for the national reconciliation of Palestine and the end of the conflict, as well as the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English