Hassan al-Abaiji was appointed as custodian of Astan Quds Hussaini

SHAFAQNA- “Hassan Rashid Al-Abaiji” was appointed as the custodianship of Astan Quds Hussaini.

The Iraqi Shia Endowment Court today (Saturday) appointed al-Abayji as the custodianship of Astan Quds Hussaini.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

