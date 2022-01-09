Int’l webinar on Muslim families in Western countries scheduled for Jan. 10

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Titled “Challenges of Muslim Women and Families in the West”, the webinar will be hosted by the International Quran News Agency.

Co-organized by the IQNA, ACECR branch at Alzahra University, and ICRO’s General Office of Cultural Cooperation and Expatriate Iranians Affairs, the webinar will be held at 15:00 to 16:00 Tehran time (12:30 – 13:30 CET).

Speakers of the webinar are:

Syeda Umme Farwa, Scholar, Educationist, Lecturer, and Founder of Labaik Ya Zahra (SA) Organisation from London, UK

Dr. Afsaneh Tavassoli, from Department of Women and Family Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences and Economics, Alzahra UniversityDr. Hakimeh Saghaye Biriya, Associate Professor at University of Tehran’s Faculty of Islamic Thought

The webinar will be staged in English language through Skype. Those interested can join the webinar with this link. This is part of a specialized series of sessions on Islamic studies co-organized by IQNA and the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.