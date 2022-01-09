Iraq :Official stresses full security in Iraq’s Najaf governorate

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The deputy governor of Najaf, Iraq, said full security prevails in the Iraqi governorate.

Hashim al-Karawi highlight the stability in the governorate and said it is completely free from terrorism, Al-Forat News reported. He noted that the head of Iraq’s National Security Organization traveled to Najaf on Saturday to investigate the security situation.

According to Karawi, the security chief ordered the deployment of a rapid reaction unit and a counter-terrorism unit to Najaf to further ensure security. He also unveiled new security and welfare services for people in the governorate that will become operational soon.

The Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), the Iraqi army and the security forces have played a major role in ensuring security in Najaf and Karbala governorates. The city of Najaf, the capital of Najaf Governorate, is home to the holy mausoleum of Imam Ali (AS), which attracts millions of pilgrims from across Iraq and other countries every year.