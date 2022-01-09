Egyptian Coptic Pope: Idea of ​​Abrahamic religion is a completely rejected political belief

SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian Coptic pope has stressed that the idea of ​​a “Abrahamic religion” is a political one and is completely rejected and unacceptable.

“Before the idea of ​​the Abrahamic religion, which is a political idea, there were ideas such as that religions are like colors that can be changed while this is something that is not in line with the idea of ​​religion, and both are completely rejected and unacceptable,” Speaking to an Egyptian television channel, Pope Tawadros II said.

Without naming anyone, he added: “Those who thought this way believe that the heavenly religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam are based on the history of their origins which is Prophet Abraham (Abu al-Anbiya), so like the Westerners, they said we would go back to it and eliminate differences but such an idea is unacceptable in the East.”

“The Middle East is the cradle of religions, and this idea is in fact the product of a kind of political thinking that aims to break the fixed principles of any religion, while these principles preserve the existence and identity of human and as a result what the West says is unacceptable, ” Pope reminded.

Earlier, Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyib, the Sheikh of al-Azhar had rejected the idea of ​​the Abrahamic religion, which seeks to integrate Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

He had said that such a claim is like globalization, universal morality and the like, and although it ostensibly seeks human unity, it is in fact an invitation to confiscate freedoms of belief, faith and choice.

Egypt’s Al-Ahram newspaper had previously reported that the first person to use the terms “unified religion” and “Abrahamic religion” for purely political purposes was former US President Donald Trump, who first used it in response to UAE-Israel relations. He used the agreement to normalize relations with the Israeli regime as an Abrahamic agreement.

It is said that the purpose of using this term is to promote the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English