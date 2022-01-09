Date :Sunday, January 9th, 2022 | Time : 16:51 |ID: 243450 | Print

Philippines: Mosque shooting injures two

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Two individuals have been shot and injured inside a mosque in Cotabato City, Philippines.

Police authorities are in pursuit of two men who shot and seriously injured a village chairperson and his companion while they were praying inside a mosque in Cotabato City, Thursday, January 6.

Maj. Rustom Pastolero, Cotabato City Police Station 2 Commander, identified the victims as Chairman Amil Sula, 45, of Rosary Heights 5 village; and former village councilor Abner Ampaun, 39.

Pastolero said both victims sustained gunshot wounds in their bodies.

According to police reports, Sula was praying at 7:10 p.m. inside the mosque along 2nd Road, Don E. Sero Street in the village when the gunmen barged inside and opened fire using high-powered weapons.

Ampaun, who was near the official, was also hit in the barrage of gunfire. Witnesses claimed several other men praying inside the mosque have sustained minor injuries.

Initial police investigation showed that the assailants with face masks and hooded jackets arrived on a motorcycle and shot the village official inside the mosque.

Pastolero said the gunmen sped away while the victims’ relatives rushed them to the hospital.

Police investigators recovered at the crime scene empty shells for a.45 caliber pistol and an M16 rifle.

“We are still investigating what triggered the shooting, who was behind it, and the possible motive,” said Pastolero adding that police are investigating whether the shooting was because of “rido” (family feud).

You might also like
Alaaddin Mosque, a Seljuk-era masterpiece in Turkey
Sarajevo Mosque regained Ramadhan tradition after 30 years
Renovation of a Historic Mosque in Herat, Afghanistan
Canadian Muslims opening mosque doors to public in Calgary
Mosque of Kufa Photos: Grand Mosque of Kufa
Leeds Council of Mosques makes statement as Government opens places of worship
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *