Date :Sunday, January 9th, 2022

Six Iranian prisoners released from Pakistani jail

SHAFAQNA-IRNA:  Six Iranian nationals, including four fishermen, arrested by the Pakistan Coast Guard, have been released from Karachi jail and returned back to their homeland.

The prisoners were released with the efforts of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi.

The prisoners were released in two stages during the last two weeks and left for Tehran via Iran Air flight. With the efforts of the head of Iran’s consular affairs in Karachi, four fishermen and two other Iranian nationals were released from prison in Karachi. The released fishermen were detained by Pakistan Coast Guards on charges of entering into Pakistani waters illegally.

